Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IOTS. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies to a hold rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $12.55 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adesto Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.74.

Adesto Technologies stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. Adesto Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $264.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 14.30 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.