Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to Hold

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERGY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

