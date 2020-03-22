Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) to “Hold”

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

NYSE:HPR opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.73. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

