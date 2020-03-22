Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to Hold

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

NYSE ICD opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.20). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 339,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 88,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

