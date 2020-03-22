Zacks: Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Given $3.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $6,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,702,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,748.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Town Sports International stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Town Sports International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.04 million.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

