Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZS. BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Shares of ZS opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -107.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $5,941,153.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,389.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,607 shares of company stock worth $13,221,617 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

