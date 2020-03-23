-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.10). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,295 shares of company stock worth $7,745,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 104.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 108,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $49.95 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -104.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

