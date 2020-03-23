-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,743 shares of company stock worth $361,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,772,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,552,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. PROS has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

