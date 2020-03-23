$0.43 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

