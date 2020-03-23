$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

