$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

