10,000 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Separately, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $4,315,000. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

AHCO stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $17.69.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

