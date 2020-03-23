15,843 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,022,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,542,861 shares of company stock worth $116,013,142. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $79.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $92.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

