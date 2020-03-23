1,704 Shares in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

Shares of JD stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.23. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

