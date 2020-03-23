18,798 Shares in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,798 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,064 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPS. ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.73.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,885. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPS stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.16 million, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Digital Turbine Inc has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

