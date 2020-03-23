$5.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $21.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:RAD opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $935.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.52. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

