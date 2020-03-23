$63.04 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $63.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.40 million and the highest is $63.68 million. HealthStream posted sales of $65.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $251.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.80 million to $251.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $240.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.76 on Monday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $702.64 million, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

