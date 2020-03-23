$714.38 Million in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to post $714.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.10 million and the lowest is $688.20 million. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $696.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $13.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.83. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

