$869.27 Million in Sales Expected for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $869.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $842.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $884.10 million. Twitter reported sales of $786.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.32.

TWTR stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Twitter by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 2,012.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.