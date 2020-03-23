Advanz Pharma (CXRXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th.

Advanz Pharma stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. Advanz Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Get Advanz Pharma alerts:

Advanz Pharma Company Profile

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Advanz Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanz Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.