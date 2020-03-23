Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) vs. Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Head to Head Survey

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Translate Bio has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Translate Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Translate Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Translate Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.50) -0.33 Translate Bio $7.80 million 75.19 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -5.31

Aevi Genomic Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aevi Genomic Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -898.31% -286.73% Translate Bio -1,451.73% -74.44% -32.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aevi Genomic Medicine and Translate Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Translate Bio has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 112.38%. Given Translate Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

