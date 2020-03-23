Ag Growth International (AFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Ag Growth International to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

AFN opened at C$18.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $352.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.83. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$16.11 and a 1 year high of C$63.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 802.68%.

AFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

