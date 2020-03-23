Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will earn $10.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,068.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $764.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,377.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,322.92. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

