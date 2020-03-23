AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ryder System by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ryder System by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $26.39 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $93,025.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Insiders have acquired 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

