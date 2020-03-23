AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,274,000 after purchasing an additional 52,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 246,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 624.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after buying an additional 130,288 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 129,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.79. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.82 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

