AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $169.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.73. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $106.65 and a 52-week high of $202.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 23,129 shares valued at $4,439,923. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.