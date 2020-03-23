AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,708 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 127,844 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.