Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,209 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Avnet by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

