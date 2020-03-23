Amalgamated Bank Acquires 439 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $504,951.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,442.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. Stephens upped their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.