Amalgamated Bank Acquires 524 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,431.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 97,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

