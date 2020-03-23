Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,098,000 after acquiring an additional 379,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

