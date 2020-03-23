Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE:FLO opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.