Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 142,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 172,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.19.

HLF opened at $28.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $56.38.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

