Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.