Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $607,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $70.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

