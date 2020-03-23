Amalgamated Bank Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSTG opened at $9.73 on Monday. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

