Amalgamated Bank Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MAXIMUS by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,106,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE MMS opened at $51.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

