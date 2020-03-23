Amalgamated Bank Has $923,000 Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 542.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 201.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,661.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,267 shares of company stock worth $4,859,523. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

