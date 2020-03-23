Amalgamated Bank Has $933,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 29.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000.

Shares of FND opened at $28.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.97.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

