Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coherent were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 129,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth $1,951,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $89.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day moving average is $151.80. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

