Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Tobam boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.58.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 EPS for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

