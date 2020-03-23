Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,326 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 64.3% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,649 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,099,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Cfra downgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

