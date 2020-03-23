Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,926 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,849 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 570.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,416 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $568,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,959 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

