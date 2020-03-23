Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $177.41 on Monday. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.31.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.