Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gardner Denver by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

GDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:GDI opened at $32.79 on Monday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

