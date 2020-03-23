American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of AAL opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,636,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,795,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,500,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 947.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,251,386 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

