Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. UBS Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cleveland Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

