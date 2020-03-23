Analysts Anticipate Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTGN. ValuEngine raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTGN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

