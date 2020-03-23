Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

