Analysts Expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Secureworks reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Secureworks.

Get Secureworks alerts:

SCWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Secureworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Secureworks stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $835.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 1,276.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,834 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secureworks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.